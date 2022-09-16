EMMANUEL College staff and students are celebrating the 'bright future' of year 12 student as they dress up for the last day of term three all while raising money for charity.
The school held its annual Emmanuel Day with all profits raised going to the Sisters of Mercy's Mercy Works program and the Christian Brothers' Ruben Centre - both charities supporting communities overseas.
College captain Lucy El-Hage said year 12 students celebrated their 'bright future' dressed as tradespeople in fluorescent jackets.
"This year our school theme is 'ride our wave' which is about embracing opportunities and change," she said.
Ms El-Hage said the day had not been held for the past two years.
"It's a great day for everyone and the school to get together and have all the year levels bonding," she said.
The theme for years 7-11 was beach party.
The day included a liturgy reading, a presentation from Mercy Works about its projects in the Philippines, Australia and Papua New Guinea, food vans, a petting zoo, live music, silent discos, games, giveaways and a talent show.
School principal Peter Morgan said it gave students and staff the chance to celebrate as a school community.
"It's one of those days where we remember the history of the school and where we've come from," he said.
"And the fact that we're all in this together as a school community, there's a great deal of excitement."
Mr Morgan said the school's support for Mercy Works and the Ruben Centre (Edmund Rice Foundation) was ongoing.
"These two organisations reflect where we've come from because one is run by the Sisters of Mercy and the other is run by the Christian Brothers," he said.
"Every year is an opportunity to support both of those organisations with the funds that come from Emmanuel Day and we know they're going to really good charitable causes."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
