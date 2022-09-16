The Standard

Emmanuel College raising money for Mercy Works and Ruben Centre

Lillian Altman
Lillian Altman
September 16 2022
Emmanuel College teachers wearing Hawaiian shirts for Emmanuel Day. Picture by Anthony Brady

EMMANUEL College staff and students are celebrating the 'bright future' of year 12 student as they dress up for the last day of term three all while raising money for charity.

