The Standard
Breaking

The wind chill is expected to bring Saturday's top temperature down to a 'feels like' of single digits

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 16 2022 - 2:55am, first published 2:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Severe weather warning issued for south-west

A severe weather warning for damaging winds has been issued for the south-west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.