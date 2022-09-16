Severe weather warning issued for south-west

A severe weather warning for damaging winds has been issued for the south-west.
The Bureau of Meteorology is saying that damaging wind gusts will develop over western parts of the state from late Saturday morning.
A vigorous west-south-westerly air stream combined with isolated thunderstorms will affect western parts of the state on Saturday.
Damaging wind gusts with peak gusts of around 90 to 100 km/h are forecast over western parts of the state from late Saturday morning.
These conditions are expected to ease on Saturday evening.
Locations which may be affected include Warrnambool, Portland, Horsham, Stawell, Hamilton and Ararat.
Currently Warrnambool is tipped to reach 14 degrees on Saturday, but the wind chill is expected to bring that down to single digits.
It will be cloudy with a very high chance of showers (100 per cent) and the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon with the bureau tipping between 6-15mm of rain.
Winds will be north-westerly 25 to 35 km/h tending westerly 25 to 40 km/h in the early afternoon.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The next severe weather warning will be issued by 5pm Friday.
