RYLEE Parsons is making up for lost time on the football field.
The Timboon Demons midfielder - like many of his contemporaries - missed almost two seasons due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
But Parsons made sure his 2022 season was one to remember, winning the Warrnambool and District league under 15 best and fairest and earning best on ground honours in the grand final.
Now he's preparing to test himself at the state-based V/Line Cup - a competition for Victoria's best under 15 footballers.
Parsons, 14, is the only Warrnambool and District player in the 24-player Greater Western Victoria Rebels squad.
He joins 22 Hampden footballers and one Mininera and District player - Penshurst's Cooper Rentsch - in the side. They will play two games in Shepparton on Monday and Tuesday.
Parsons, who travels on the school bus from his family's dairy farm near Peterborough to school at Warrnambool's Emmanuel College each day, said he was thrilled to be part of the program.
"For me it started with a teacher at school by the name of Ben Walsh, he got me into the training," he said.
"Luckily enough I made the team and we went up and played (practice matches) in Ararat and after that they picked a squad of 53 and now the final squad goes up and plays in Shepparton this weekend."
Parsons is excited to test himself at a higher level and is "looking to make new friends".
"I want to have a lot of fun and meet new people while I am there," he said. "It will be a high-level team because there's a lot of young talent from where we're from."
Parsons, who started his football via the Demons' Auskick program, will play a midfield role for GWV Rebels and will pride himself on his contested ball work.
The V/Line Cup will follow on from Timboon's runner-up finish in the grand final.
It was a stage Parsons embraced.
"It was crazy, I loved it," he said.
"The crowd was so good and it was just a really good experience."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
