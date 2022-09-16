The Standard

South West Coast MP Roma Britnell calls for roads funding

Updated September 16 2022 - 2:42am, first published 12:56am
Many of our roads are a serious or fatal accident waiting to happen. That's how bad they are.

- Roma Britnell
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell.

South West Coast MP Roma Britnell says the region's roads need state government investment for upgrades and maintenance.

