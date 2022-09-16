Many of our roads are a serious or fatal accident waiting to happen. That's how bad they are.- Roma Britnell
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell says the region's roads need state government investment for upgrades and maintenance.
The sitting MP launched her 'Our Roads Are Not OK' campaign on Friday.
"Over the past month, drivers may have seen corflutes in locations across the south-west coast with our message to Daniel Andrews and his government highlighting their continual neglect to invest properly in our roads," Ms Britnell said.
"We know our roads are not OK.
"They are littered with potholes, shoulders with huge drop-offs and are generally a crumbling mess.
"I am constantly getting feedback from freight and transport companies as well as everyday drivers reporting serious and costly damage caused to vehicles because of the appalling road conditions.
"Many of our roads are a serious or fatal accident waiting to happen.
"That's how bad they are."
Ms Britnell also launched a video highlighting some of the worst roads in the region.
"The Liberal Nationals will be announcing a major rural roads commitment very soon because we are serious about fixing our roads and fixing them properly," she said.
In 2019 the then federal government announced $60 million funding for upgrades to the Princes Highway between Warrnambool and Port Fairy, however works have not yet begun.
