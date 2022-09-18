Five bridges along the Timboon - Camperdown Rail Trail have been condemned but a lack of funding means just two are being replaced.
A section of the track from Merretts Road, Glenfyne and the historic trestle bridge will be closed for replacement works from Monday for a period of six weeks.
The timber bypasses were built by volunteers some 25 years ago and show clear signs of rot.
The future of the remaining three bridges remains unknown. Committee chair Pat Robertson said a further $1 million was needed to replace them.
"The bridges have been condemned and deemed as not safe by Corangamite Shire and therefore they need replacement," she said.
"The total cost of replacing all five bridges is about $1.3 million and at this stage we've got enough funding to replace the first two closest to Merretts Road.
"It needs major funding - we're still needing somewhere in the vicinity of $900,000."
She said thousands used the bypasses each month despite their ailing condition.
"About 1500 people use it per month," she said.
"You can still walk on them but we're certainly not allowing horses at all on that section of the rail trail. There was evidence of horses being in that section last weekend even though we've put signs up against it."
Residents can still walk or ride their bikes from Timboon to the trestle bridge or from Camperdown to Merretts Road.
In November 2020 the trail's Committee of Management launched a 10-year plan for the 30 kilometre track.
It identified priority works including the replacement of all five by-pass bridges, the widening and repair of sections of the trail, installing handrails and new signage and improving drainage.
At that point it was recognised more than $800,000 in upgrades across a period of five years was needed to ensure the trail remained safe to use.
In May this year the 12 Apostles trail was opened, allowing riders, hikers and runners of all abilities to visit Timboon Fine Ice Cream, the Railway Shed Distillery and Schulz Organic Dairy all in an 11 kilometre round trip.
