The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Two bridges along Timboon - Camperdown Rail Trail to close for essential repairs

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 18 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camperdown-Timboon Rail Trail Committee chair Pat Robertson said all five bypass bridges along the track needed to be replaced but there was only enough funding for two. Picture by Chris Doheny

Five bridges along the Timboon - Camperdown Rail Trail have been condemned but a lack of funding means just two are being replaced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.