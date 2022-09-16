The Standard

Moyne Shire Council announces funding priorities ahead of Victorian state election

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
September 16 2022
Money for the multi-million dollar Koroit Streetscape Plan sits at the top of Moyne Shire Council's priority wish list for government spending in the lead up to the state election.

Moyne Shire major Ian Smith says getting $10 million to overhaul Koroit's tired main street is the council's top funding priority ahead of the Victorian election.

