West Warrnambool captain and gun batsman Ben Threlfall says the side is focusing on improving its batting depth in a quest to return to Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one finals.
The reigning Brebner Cup winner told The Standard the group had been training strongly for weeks and was looking to turn things around with the bat.
The Panthers were ranked last in total runs in 2021-22, averaging 114 runs per match.
The Panthers are scheduled to tackle Brierly-Christ Church in the opening round clash on October 1, a one-day fixture.
"At this time of the year, I think everyone's just excited to be playing," he said of the pre-season preparation.
"Last year we weren't making enough runs to win games so hopefully we'll make some bigger totals. We've got to keep developing our younger lads as well, we feel like they'll just get better and better.
"On paper our batting side looked good (last year) but we didn't perform - I'm sure a few lads were disappointed with how they went last year and I'm confident they'll turn it around this year and make a few more runs this year."
Threlfall - who whacked almost 500 runs in 2021-22 across both formats - said with the return of red-ball cricket this season, recruits Justin Snow and former Zimbabwe first-class player Daniel Zvidzvai would be vital inclusions to help bolster the batting.
He added all-rounder Snow was showcasing his "cricket smarts" at pre-season so far while Zvidzvai, who has also represented Zimbabwe at under 19 level, was expected in the country in time for round one and loomed as a dangerous player.
"We'll be pretty similar I reckon- the two new additions will really help out our depth, particularly with the bat," he said.
Champion Panther Alastair Templeton, who has relinquished the coaching duties this season, is also going to be primed for a big season with the bat, according to Threlfall.
"It'll be good for him. He put in a lot of time and effort as coach and it probably took a bit of time away from his batting so it'll be good for his game," he said.
"I'm backing him in for a big year. He's got a lot of experience which'll be important."
The Panthers are also putting a strong onus on exposing their talented kids to division one cricket this season to help complement the senior core.
"There's a few talented kids," he said.
"Hayden McGovern is a good prospect for us and played the majority of the season in the ones last year, and lads like Noah Dawson, Ryan Lucas, Joe Douglas, they played majority in the twos but are ready when we need them."
Threlfall confirmed emerging talent Fletcher Cozens was not expected to be seen this season as he focused heavily on playing Victorian Premier Cricket with Geelong. Ryan McArdle is also having a year off and won't play for the Panthers.
