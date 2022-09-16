Multi-talented athlete Mia Mills is hoping to cap off a memorable few weeks in her sporting career with a premiership for Koroit on Saturday in the 17 and under netball grand final against Cobden.
The midcourter played a significant role in the Warrnambool Mermaids' Big V basketball premiership a couple of weeks ago and said winning a Hampden league premiership with the Saints would be another feather in her cap.
"I think everyone's just really pumped, having the seven Koroit teams in, the whole club is getting around it," she said.
"It's an absolute honour, the whole town of Koroit has got behind us. It's a testament to all the hard work we've put in, especially coming off COVID.
"We've been really blessed with a really talented group of girls so hopefully we can get the job done."
Having come through the ranks with the squad, the versatile young gun said winning the premiership would be significant.
"It'd mean a lot - this one has probably been the one we've been chasing for a couple of years," she said.
"There's a core group of us girls that have come through together and last year we had a crack but it got cut short so this is the one we've been hungry for.
"We've come into the season with a few goals and the goal on Saturday is to win."
She said the side was focused on doing what it'd done well all season.
"Discipline is a big one for us and making sure we adjust," she said.
"We need to make sure we get all of our one percenters."
The Saints' 15 and under team will also enter their grand final against South Warrnambool full of confidence.
Undefeated all season and fresh from a week off, coach Jenna Osbourne said the group was primed and proud to represent the club.
"It's an awesome effort from a club perspective having seven teams featuring on grand final day, regardless of the results," she said.
"If we could all take away a win it would be even sweeter."
She said her squad was adaptable, consistent and ready for anything the opposition threw at it.
"Mid-season we had a bit of a lull, but I would say their willingness to sort of take on new things and change their game to suit different situations is a real strength," she said.
"We're predominantly a bottom-age side which probably makes it even more exciting, knowing they'll be in again next year. This year we've built a great foundation.
"One of our big messages all year has been a team-first attitude so the girls have had to sacrifice parts of their game for the team."
The Saints will also field netball teams in the 13 and under, division two and division one grand finals.
