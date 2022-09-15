The Standard

South Warrnambool to play Koroit in Hampden league 13 and under grand final on Saturday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 16 2022 - 12:05am, first published September 15 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool netballers Saylah Veale and Ginger Butters will play in the 13 and under grand final. Picture by Anthony Brady

A strong connection both on and off the court will hold South Warrnambool in good stead for Saturday's 13 and under Hampden league grand final, according to proud and excited captain Saylah Veale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.