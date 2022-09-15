A strong connection both on and off the court will hold South Warrnambool in good stead for Saturday's 13 and under Hampden league grand final, according to proud and excited captain Saylah Veale.
The Roosters take on Koroit on court one from 9am at Reid Oval and will be hoping to add some precious silverware to the club's cabinets.
The goal keeper said she was simply excited to get out there with her teammates.
"It's a big day, I'm really keen to just get out there and play as a team - it's been a few years since our 13s have made the final and I believe we can do it," she said.
"We all just have a connection, we play really well together and are so versatile as a team and can play wherever.
"The girls have put in so much effort this year especially against teams like Koroit and North, they've always put one foot in front of the other and have been dedicated."
First-year player Ginger Butters is vice-captain of the team and said she'd enjoyed every second of taking to the court with the group this season.
"As it's my first year, I just love playing with this team, we're all very strong," she said.
"I love netball and it's always enjoyable playing with the team and being competitive."
