Annie O'Brien has seen first-hand the rise of South Warrnambool's open team.
Debuting in the side in 2016, O'Brien remembers a winless season. This year the Roosters amassed a 16-1-1 home-and-away record to eventually make their way into the club's first open grand final in 32 years.
"Not in our lifetime have we seen South win a grand final," O'Brien said of her and her teammates. "Since I stepped up in open... to go from the bottom to the top in the time frame I've been there, that's pretty special."
Joining the Roosters as a bottom age 13 and under, O'Brien, 23, said the club "felt like home". The 23-year-old juggles weekly commutes to Geelong to study building design to remain a Rooster.
"I think it's a tribute to the team and club that I want to come back and play and be a part of this team," she said.
The midcourter credits the team's accession to the club's ability to foster junior talent and retain them at the top level. O'Brien, who is one of the older players in the team, said she enjoyed playing with juniors who had come up after her.
"Then the likes of Annie (Blackburn), Carly (Watson) and Hollie (Phillips), being able to bring them in has been a massive help," she said. "But I think it's been building on what we had and we eventually got there."
She said first-year coach Will Jamison had been "a breath of fresh air".
"Whatever he says just makes sense and he can put things so simply," O'Brien said. "And everyone soaks up every word. He's really been able to take our strengths already and fine-tune them."
Despite earning minor premier status, O'Brien said the team never felt like it was in an unbeatable position this season.
"That's what has kept us in line," she said. "We've been challenged each week and had to find a way to win. It definitely hasn't been easy which is a good thing."
Facing Cobden in Saturday's decider, O'Brien is expecting a physical and quick contest. The two sides met in the second semi-final with the Roosters prevailing with a goal after the buzzer.
"(Cobden) are very smart with everything they do," she said. "(Goal keeper) Remeny (McCann), she is massive for them. It comes down to our attackers just being patient and playing our way."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.