The Standard

South Warrnambool's Annie O'Brien excited about rise to Hampden league netball open grade grand final

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:53am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Annie O'Brien has come up through the club's junior ranks to earn her place in a grand final-bound open team. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Annie O'Brien has seen first-hand the rise of South Warrnambool's open team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.