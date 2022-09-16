Cobden's Molly Hutt knows winning a grand final isn't a given - it's built off the back of hard work.
The goal attack was among the Bombers' squad to lose back-to-back Hampden league grand finals in 2018 and 2019. Despite the obvious disappointment, Hutt, 22, said she eventually saw the losses as "a blessing in disguise".
"We went the whole season both times losing one game and making it to the grand final," she said. "(Now) just thinking it's never going to be easy, it isn't going to be handed to us. We've still got to work for it.
"We're not taking anything for granted this year especially. Just playing our hardest all together until the last siren."
Hutt, who brought up 100 games earlier this season, said the Bombers' strong on-court connection had been brewing for some years.
"We're all still fairly young but we do have that experience," she said. "We'll all be backing each other."
Standing in Cobden's way of its first open grade netball flag is South Warrnambool, a team Hutt isn't underestimating.
"We know it's going to be tough, we're going to have to do it for all 60 minutes of the game," she said. "Sticking to our structures and systems and not giving into that pressure, just embracing it."
Hutt said it would mean a lot to bring a flag back to Cobden, especially with parents Brendan and Janine heavily involved as volunteers at the club.
"It will mean a lot to the family," she said. "Mum used to play a lot of netball, she was a very good netballer back in the day. I know she's looking forward to it and she's hoping we can finally bring one home."
