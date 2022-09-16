Cobden 17 and under reserves captains Abbie Hanks and Eloise Chivell credit the diversity of their squad as a major strength.
The Janelle Smith and Robyn Rosolin-coached Bombers are looking to bring home one of three potential flags on offer for the club when it meets South Warrnambool in the decider.
"Our team is very diverse and we have our own way of playing," Hanks, 16, said. "We have our strong defenders, our goalies are very accurate and versatile, a lot of movement on the court.
Chivell, 17, said "we're all really good friends off the court as well".
"It's something we all get around and encourage each other," she said.
Close battles are the trademark of Cobden and South's meetings this season. The Roosters boast a 3-1 record though the margin has never surpassed six goals. Chivell said the Bombers relished all opportunities to play against the strongest sides in finals, and expects Saturday's game to be close.
"We've had close match ups in the past. I think it will come down to the wire," she said.
Chivell said the Bombers had a similarly strong 17 and under reserves team last year, but didn't get the opportunity to play finals due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
"It's been good to get back on court this year and get around each other," she said.
Hanks said the finals experience this year had brought the team closer to together.
"We've definitely improved as a team and got closer, especially in the last few weeks going through finals together," she said. "And the atmosphere at training is so fun and enjoyable which helps a lot."
Chivell said a win on Saturday would be a testament to the club's strong coaching.
"We've got amazing coaches, some who are also players and past players," she said. "Janelle and Robyn, they've followed us through juniors, so they know the type of players we are.
"They bring their knowledge to the team and we take that on the court and do we the best we can."
Hanks said Saturday would be a big day for the club, with "a lot of Cobden in the crowd."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
