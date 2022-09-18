THE front and back pages of The Standard celebrated the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1970 by adding a splash of royal blue to the pages - a rarity in the days of black and white papers.
The royal couple made a trip to Portland in Victoria's south west - a visit that reportedly drew crowds of up to 30,000 people.
For more than 15 minutes children cheered and waved flags as the Queen and Prince Philip passed along the procession route.
The Standard, based 100km east of Portland, reported the fans couldn't contain their excitement and broke through safety barriers as the royal car made its way from the airport, which was packed with 10,000 school children.
"As the royal car entered the park there was a tremendous wave of cheering and flag waving," The Standard reported.
Later, as the couple were being farewelled, the Duke described the scene as deafening.
The Standard reported the day was "free of untoward incident" apart from a few children who fainted.
The couple then visited the region's main industries including a wool store and the port, before flying to Melbourne.
WHEN footballer Alan Thompson made his VFL debut at the MCG in 1970, his focus was on the game, rather than another once-in-a-lifetime moment about to happen.
The Warrnambool resident, then 18, met the Royal Family, the same day his team Fitzroy played the reigning premiers Richmond.
Mr Thompson says he never thought he would meet the royals and was very nervous running onto the MCG.
"My priority was getting a few kicks and staying in the team," he said.
As a country boy he didn't realise the enormity of meeting Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne - or fully embrace the moment - which he was now grateful for.
"It was at the MCG with 38,000 people on a Sunday and it was the first game televised live. At half-time we went in, showered, changed our gear and groomed ourselves to meet the Royal Family," he said.
Mr Thompson remembers them being "magnificently dressed" with immaculately shining shoes.
"I'm glad it happened, he said. "Looking back on it I wish I had understood it a bit more but at the time it was just a chance moment that happened at half-time."
He has been reminiscing about the meeting, especially since the Queen's passing.
"She was such a wonderful person. I don't think many people had the opportunity to shake the Queen's hand."
