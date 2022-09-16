HARRY Keast remembers running water for North Warrnambool Eagles' senior team in its most recent senior grand final, dreaming of a day when he'd get to represent the club on the main stage.
Now, three years on, the hard-working wingman is on the cusp of achieving his goal.
Keast, 17, will play for the Eagles in Saturday's Hampden league decider against Koroit at Reid Oval.
"I was the waterboy for the 2019 grand final," he said.
"I found myself almost as devastated as some of the players (after we lost). I thought from that moment on I'd like to play in the first premiership for North. It's been a dream since then.
"To be there (in the team now) and see how much happiness it brings to the supporters and what it would mean to them if we could win, it all would be pretty special."
The club has been a part of Keast's life for as long as he can remember.
He grew up near Bushfield Recreation Reserve and followed father John in becoming a senior footballer.
"We live just down the road and me and my brother (Tom) both play footy and my sister (Jessica) plays in the netball," Keast said.
"Mum (Claire) and dad are always around the club and I have cousins down there."
Keast has enjoyed a busy season, playing for the Eagles, his school Emmanuel College at state level and for NAB League side GWV Rebels.
"It has been good in patches and I probably struggled a little bit in patches but hopefully I can play my role this weekend and help the boys win," he said of his form.
Long-term Keast, who prides himself on his defensive running, harbours ambitions of playing in the AFL.
"I have never had too many expectations on myself but I've dreamt of it and hopefully I can get there one day," he said.
"But I will obviously look at alternatives if I don't quite make it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.