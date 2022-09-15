Port Fairy's lower-grade netball teams have been a shining light for the Seagulls in a year where the club's top-grade football and netball sides struggled.
The Seagulls' senior football and open netball sides finished last however the club's division one, two and three netball sides will contest Hampden league grand finals on Saturday.
In division one the Seagulls finished third and face Koroit, their division two side topped the ladder and also faces Koroit while the division their division three minor premier team plays South Warrnambool.
Jess Tobin-Salzman, a member of the Seagulls' division one side, is "super excited" for the decider.
The shooter believes her side is the underdog against the Saints, which took out the minor premiership.
She expects a "tough" game and knows the impact a premiership win would have on her club during a difficult season.
"It would really get the vibes up here that's for sure," she said.
"Three teams in the grand final that's a pretty good achievement but if we could get the flags in, it would boost us for next year."
Seagulls division two defender Kym Goonan highlighted the significance of the club's lower grade netball success.
"To have three senior sides make it into the finals and then to have all three of those sides make it into the grand final, it just shows that there's so much more to a club than just your senior sides," she said.
"(There's) definitely a lot of positivity around the club and you just have to look around and see the number of girls and kids that are floating around."
Goonan - who was last Sunday crowned the league's best and fairest for 2022 - has faith her side can triumph but knows it won't be easy.
She said a flag victory would carry extra weight due to last season's abandoned competition.
"Our side actually went through undefeated last year as did the division three side so I think if we can come away with the goods this year it would be a testament to not only this year's teams but last year's teams as well."
Elise Ploenges has won multiple premierships with the Seagulls and wants to see her division three teammates and coach experience that feeling.
"There's a lot of young girls that haven't experienced a lot of success, as well as our coach Antonia (Balmer). I think we're all really doing this for her," she said.
Ploenges said taking the court alongside her sister Stacey Dwyer - a key member of the Port Fairy side - was the reason why she played netball.
"We played in back-to-back grand finals and she's since played without me and lost, so she thinks that I'm her little good luck charm, so let's see," she said with a laugh.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
