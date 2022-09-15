The Standard

Port Fairy represented in divisions one, two and three Hampden netball grand finals

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:04am, first published September 15 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy netballers Lisa Ryan, Kym Goonan, Stacey Dwyer, Elise Ploenges, Hillary Opperman and Jess Tobin-Salzman. Picture by Anthony Brady

Port Fairy's lower-grade netball teams have been a shining light for the Seagulls in a year where the club's top-grade football and netball sides struggled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.