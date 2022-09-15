Tower Hill and the Warrnambool Art Gallery are being inundated with inquiries as visitor numbers spike following their appearance in a national broadcast.
Eugene Von Guerard's 1855 legacy painting - now held in the WAG - was broadcast to millions of Australian viewers in Great Southern Landscapes hosted by actress Rachel Griffiths.
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said the documentary series had done wonders for the region.
"We have seen an increase in the number of inquiries about Tower Hill since the program went to air," he said.
"Since Great Southern Landscapes aired on August 29, website traffic to Tower Hill specific pages on the regional tourism sites has increased 201 per cent compared to the same time last year.
"Our visitor information centre has also received direct inquiries about where people can view the original Eugene Von Guerard painting of Tower Hill the program was based around.
"National programs like this really help drive increases in enquiries which more often than not turn into increased visitations, which is of course good news for local businesses."
WAG director Aaron Bradbrook said he'd also seen an immediate boost.
"We have had an increase in people specifically wanting to see the painting and also the number of people coming into the gallery," he said.
"On average, we've had a 100 per cent increase when compared to the last available data.
"There's been a lot of people wanting to know all about Von Guerard and the really interesting story about re-vegetation.
"It's one of our most important works we have in the collection and people travel far and wide to see it.
"What the show did was provide a bit more context in terms of how important it is and put it on a national scale. People are interested to find out which other works we have in the collection and they come from interstate and from Melbourne."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard.
