Warrnambool runner Ben Wallis celebrated his 46th birthday this week with a special marathon run.
The run - which he refers to as "birthday k's" - has become a yearly tradition for Wallis since he turned 40 and on Sunday he notched up 46 kilometres.
This Sunday, he will be defending his 2019 half-marathon title as the Warrnambool Running Festival returns for the first time in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wallis is eager to take part despite not being as well-prepared as he was three years ago.
That year he won with a time of one hour, 17 minutes and 10 seconds.
He admitted this year work commitments, catching COVID-19 in April and a cold had prevented him from completing his normal training regime.
"This year's been pretty average compared to what I usually do," Wallis said.
"Usually I'm chomping at the bit and doing all that sort of stuff but I've had a few changes lately so it hasn't been on the radar but it's getting there."
Still, the 2019 champion can't wait to get out on the course on Sunday.
"It's just that thing of your hometown and your big events," he said.
"They're looking at getting a lot of people there and hopefully we get everyone from the kids to adults and first-time runners.
"If I can just go in there and have fun and run half-decent I'll be happy with that.
"And obviously if you have a win, well then it's a bit better.
"I'm hoping that we get some really good quality runners down and take home some cash and have fun and come back next year."
This year's festival runs over two days (Saturday and Sunday), with the six and 10-kilometre races held on Sunday, along with the half-marathon which starts and finishes at Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill.
Junior and all-abilities races will run on Saturday.
"Parents, guardians and carers can run with the juniors and enter into the same event," race director Mark Gavin said about Saturday's new event additions.
"It becomes a really inclusive event for everyone to come and try."
Gavin said all three tracks showcased some of the most picturesque views Warrnambool had to offer.
"All the three courses on the Sunday use the promenade and they all cover some really pretty areas of Warrnambool through Lake Pertobe playground and out Port Ritchie," he said.
The prizemoney for Sunday's races is $100 for the first male and female finishers in the six-kilometre races, $250 for the winners in the 10-kilometre trek and $500 for each winner in the half-marathon.
