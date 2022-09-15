It is hoped up to 3000 people will attend Hamilton's inaugural rodeo in November.
The Hamilton Racing Club has announced the event will be held on Saturday, November 19.
Peta Anderson, manager of the Hamilton Racing Club, said there had been a lot of interest expressed in the event since it was announced.
She said it would be a family event, with live music, carnival rides and food trucks to compliment the rodeo action.
"The club is really pleased to offer this event to the community," Ms Anderson said.
"We are expecting a great evening with the arena to be located within the grounds surrounded by our gardens and heritage grandstand.
"There will be something for the whole family with carnival rides, family activities plus a bar and band running into the late evening."
Ms Anderson said while it was the first time the club had hosted a rodeo, there had been one held in Hamilton some years ago.
There will be $3000 on offer in the open bull ride competitions.
"We are also looking for sponsors for all the rodeo events including the barrel racing, bareback and bull rides," Ms Anderson said.
She said it was hoped the rodeo would be held annually.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
