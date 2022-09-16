The Standard

Hamilton Kangaroos are chasing their first male football premiership in Saturday's under 18.5 decider

By Matt Hughes
September 16 2022
Zach Burgess and the under 18.5 Hamilton Kangaroos are chasing the club's first male football premiership on Saturday. Picture by Chris Doheny

Could Hamilton Kangaroos end a 10-year men's football premiership drought?

