Could Hamilton Kangaroos end a 10-year men's football premiership drought?
The club has not tasted the ultimate Hampden league success in senior, reserves or under 18.5s since it was born from a merger between Hamilton and Hamilton Imperials ahead of the 2013 season.
The closest the club came to lifting a piece of silverware was when its reserves finished runner up in 2014.
But Kangaroos under 18.5 captain Zach Burgess hopes that will change on Saturday at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
Burgess' side faces minor premier Koroit in the grand final and the leader says the Kangaroos believe they can end the club's drought.
"We're all excited, we definitely believe we can do it," he said.
"We've proven we can beat Koroit but we've still got to keep a level head and go into the game as underdogs."
The teenage forward would love nothing more than to hoist the cup after the final siren.
"It would be awesome to be the first male captain of the football club to win a premiership," he said.
"It would be a real honour, it would be unbelievable to be honest."
The Kangaroos hold a 2-1 win/loss record over the Saints this season, including a 38-point qualifying final victory two weeks ago.
Burgess said that victory gave the Kangaroos a "heap of belief" but they would need to stay level-headed against a quality outfit, which went in as favourite.
He said playing their own brand of football was key to the qualifying final win.
"They like to move the ball quick, try and open us up a bit but we (need to) just really slow that down and force them to either do an error or kick it down the line," he said. "We can really slingshot off that."
The Kangaroos won't be short of fans on Saturday, with Burgess praising the club's senior teams for their support across the finals.
"All the senior boys, they go down to watch us train Tuesday and Thursday and they've come to every game to support us which has been really good by them," he said.
The teenager played 11 senior games for Hamilton this season, alongside six of his under 18.5 teammates including forward Hamish Cook and Deacon White.
Cook kicked 23 goals for the senior Kangaroos from 13 matches, while White appeared in the side's best players five times from 10 games.
The experience at the top level should benefit the side on Saturday.
"The standard of footy, it makes you a better player," Burgess said.
"So I can take what I've learned from seniors back into under 18s and help the under 18s which is good."
History also beckons for Koroit which has never won an under 18.5 premiership.
Saints coach Andrew Foster said his side was "really pumped" for the occasion.
"For all the success we've had in senior ranks and reserve grade we've never been able to quite snare one in the under 18s," he said.
"We've had a lot of good players come through but we've spoken about as a group too and just the opportunity to make some history is always nice."
Foster said the Saints had confidence in their year as the minor premiers and know they've "done a lot of hard work" to get where they are.
The talent-laden Koroit side features brothers Jamie and Mitchell Lloyd, Vic Country under 16 representative Finn O'Sullivan and Lachlan Hinkley, who won the the under 18.5 goal-kicking award.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.