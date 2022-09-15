A Warrnambool employment agency is no longer offering services in the city.
MatchWorks was unsuccessful in securing a tender to deliver WorkForce Australia.
In June, The Standard revealed a number of jobs would be impacted.
However, the company would not reveal how many people would be affected.
A spokeswoman told The Standard this week MatchWorks was no longer operating in the city.
"Earlier this year, as part of the then federal government's national employment service tender, our MatchWorks division was not awarded a Workforce Australia Contract within the south-coast Victoria region," a spokeswoman told The Standard.
GenU, which runs MatchWorks, still offers services in the city. "Other GenU services including disability support, home care packages, training and mental health support continue to be delivered in the region," the spokeswoman said.
It's not clear whether staff were able to secure other roles.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
