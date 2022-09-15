The Standard

Employment agency ceases Warrnambool operations after failing to secure tender

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 15 2022 - 3:39am, first published 2:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MatchWorks no longer offers services in Warrnambool.

A Warrnambool employment agency is no longer offering services in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.