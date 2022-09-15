South Warrnambool's Xavier Beks says his side is "confident without being cocky" it can win the Hampden league reserves grand final on Saturday.
The Roosters face North Warrnambool Eagles, which has won two of the sides' three clashes so far this season, including a 22-point qualifying final triumph just two weeks ago.
"I'm bloody pumped," Beks said.
"We're all pretty confident. It's been a few tough games against them but I reckon we're pretty even."
Beks said the Roosters needed to focus on their stoppage work, an area the Eagles had "pumped" them in during the last quarter of the qualifying final.
"I reckon we just need to be hard at it," he said.
Saturday's match will be the second reserves grand final Beks has played in for the Roosters. He featured in the 2018 decider against Terang Mortlake, which the Roosters came within eight points of winning.
Beks has memories of his side leading by three goals during the third quarter and hopes to make amends this time.
"A fair few of us are still playing so hopefully this year (there's) a bit of redemption," he said.
A flag victory would be special to the Roosters utility, who has formed great bonds with his teammates over the years and admires the club culture that has been established.
He'll be spurred on by the support of his brothers, senior Roosters Shannon and Brayden. "If we get up they'll be just as pumped as I am, I'm sure," Beks said.
