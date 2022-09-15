The Standard

South Warrnambool's Xavier Beks is confident his side can win the Hampden league reserves grand final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 16 2022 - 12:02am, first published September 15 2022 - 11:30pm
South Warrnambool's Xavier Beks is confident his side can win the reserves grand final. Picture by Chris Doheny

South Warrnambool's Xavier Beks says his side is "confident without being cocky" it can win the Hampden league reserves grand final on Saturday.

