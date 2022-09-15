Grundy family gears up for football finals

The Grundy name is synonymous with North Warrnambool Football Netball Club and the family's passion and connection to the club dates back at least five generations.
At the helm of the family is proud grandfather Kevin Grundy who will be cheering on his beloved Eagles and his two grandsons Jackson and Callum, hoping they can break a premiership drought on Saturday.
North Warrnambool play South Warrnambool in the reserves and Koroit in the seniors.
The family is the lifeblood of the club with almost every member either playing, supporting or contributing countless volunteer and committee hours.
Grandson and under 16 player Lucas will be one of the North Warrnambool runners on match day.
Kevin has hardly missed a home game and has his dedicated spot on the fence at Bushfield Oval.
His wife Val hopes the team can get across the line against Koroit and win the premiership cup.
Val said it was great to have a come-from-behind win last week at Port Fairy with grandson Jackson kicking one of the final goals to seal the victory. She said the family likened the excitement of the win to a grand final.
She said Kevin was proud of his grandson's finals achievements and got great joy watching his sons and grandchildren play for the club the family has held in such high regard for so long.
"Our three boys Rodney, Shane and Jason all played with Northern Districts," Val said. "They played juniors with Bushfield and then Grassmere and Bushfield joined together to make Northern Districts and then it evolved into North Warrnambool.
"Our kids have all played there and now the grandkids are all playing there. It's great to go and watch them and see this generation playing so well. It would mean the world to Kevin for them to win on Saturday."
Kevin played 212 games for Bushfield and won a premiership in 1977.
"If the grandchildren are in The Standard they get cut out and go on the fridge for a while," Val said. "After a while we think 'you've been there long enough and we put them in a box' and it's also the girls with the netball because we've got (grandaughters) Victoria, Ella and Olivia playing too."
She said it had been a great family club to belong to for many decades.
"There was only one year where our three boys played in the same team, I think it was reserves."
Two of the boys still live at Bushfield and Shane and Fiona bought the old family home where Kevin grew up in Bushfield, while Jason lives down the road.
