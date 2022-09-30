The Standard
The Standard's 150th: A message from editor Greg Best

Greg Best
Greg Best
September 30 2022 - 10:00pm
On this day 150 years ago, a four-page paper rolled off the press - the culmination of a labour-intensive process. That paper, The Standard, has evolved into a multi-platform news service that reaches readers of all ages. Warrnambool's Zander Ciccoccioppo, 9, is among the new generation absorbing the region's daily happenings.

Happy birthday to us!

