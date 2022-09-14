Warrnambool wheelchair basketballer Jaylen Brown is in blistering form five games into Australia's Under 23 World Championship campaign.
Across four games in Phuket for the Spinners, the Emmanuel College student is averaging 20 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists - a team-high across all three categories.
The results haven't gone exactly to plan for the Aussies, who sit fourth in Group B with two wins and three losses from five games. Their losses against Germany and the US were by two and three points.
Brown missed their win over Thailand due to illness.
At 8 pm Wednesday night the Spinners face face Spain, the leader of Group B in a quarter final. If they lose their chances of a medal are over but will play off to see where they finish.
Brown's mum Louise told The Standard on Wednesday that Brown was loving his time at the tournament.
"(He's) obviously a little bit disappointed that they haven't been able to string together a couple more wins but as you would see from the stats they've been right there," she said. "But they're in the quarter final tonight and they have to play Spain who have finished at the top of their pool. We'll see how they go, fingers-crossed they can give it a good shot."
On her son's form, Louise said he had "done really well".
"We're really proud of him," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.