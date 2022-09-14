Athletics South West Turbines coach Jeremy Dixon is confident the club can be competitive in a new division with an influx of talent.
The Warrnambool-based club, in its third year of competition, has been promoted each year in the Athletics Victoria Shield League after winning division five (2021) and four (2022). The Turbines will compete in division three when a new season begins in Geelong on October 8.
With seven new members already signed on, Dixon said the club's previous success was built on participation rather than performance.
"There is a bit of momentum building," he said. "What we really focus on is everyone giving everything a go. Different people doing different events even if it's not their speciality.
"We really focus on that participation and fun element and as a result the members are coming back."
Dixon said athletics was a great summer sport for people of all ages and abilities to get involved in.
"It's what we've tried to build since the inception of the club," he said. "Providing local athletes with an alternative sport and shows a pathway moving from little athletics or junior athletics to senior athletics.
"We're certainly a young club but that leads into the future.
"It's a great opportunity to keep kids in sport and provide that camaraderie of a team environment."
Dixon said the recent success of Turbines member Emily Morden, who competed for Australia at this year's Under 20 World Championships and is now attending an US College on scholarship, showed south west athletes there was a pathway to higher competition.
He said the club's goal was to remove all barriers of living regionally through coaching and support.
"We have some fantastic talent down here," Dixon said. "All they need is to be given a go and the support and infrastructure to help them achieve their goals.
"Emily was a fantastic example of that, to have that success of making an Australian team."
Dixon said the club was also excited about a new track at Brauerander Park which is on the horizon.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
