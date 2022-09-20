A Warrnambool not-for-profit organisation is helping young people explore what can be achieved with emerging technology.
One Day Studios, which opened in November 2019, was formed to give young south-west people the opportunity to learn about new technologies and how to use them.
It is the brainchild of David McIntyre, Richard Pritchard and Gareth Colliton.
"We identified a need where young people who were interested in filming, illustration and character development, gaming, new technologies had no options locally for training, collaboration or guidance," Mr McIntyre said.
"We observed young people being consumers of these content types but not creators of it.
"This results in many either leaving the region or settling for another career away from their true passion."
Mr McIntyre said the studio had proved extremely popular.
"We called it One Day Studios as we thought we could comfortably dedicate a day a week each to meet demand," Mr McIntyre said.
"We could now easily employ seven full-timers. We have a goal to reach more than 1000 young people across the region."
One Day Studios regularly hosts workshops and educational sessions both in-person and online.
Mr McIntyre said seeing the joy the sessions brought to young people was incredibly rewarding.
"We have had parents crying at the door as they watch their previously lost and disengaged children contributing to a creative activity when they find like-minded people," he said.
The studio recently won a $5000 CommBank annual not-for-profit award.
Nominees were asked to reflect on the lessons they learnt throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr McIntyre said the coronavirus pandemic helped the studio owners look at the organisation in a different way.
"Your business model is only as strong as the current conditions. A business must be adaptable and willing to shift quickly to new conditions and adjust the business model accordingly," Mr McIntyre said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
