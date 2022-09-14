The Standard

Warrnambool's new $20 million library set to open doors

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 14 2022 - 1:16am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney visited the new site earlier this year.

Warrnambool's new $20.25 million learning and library hub is just weeks away from opening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.