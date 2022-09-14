Warrnambool's new $20.25 million learning and library hub is just weeks away from opening.
The city's existing library will close on Saturday, October 1 to allow for the transport of books and equipment to the new site.
The doors of the new library will officially open on Monday, October 10.
Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Peter Schneider said the relocation of books and other items was a big job.
"It's quite a logistics operation taking all the books off the shelves in order and moving them to their new shelves in the new building - in order, and it will take a full week, however as library members can borrow up to 30 items at a time hopefully no-one will run out of something to read over the closed week," Mr Schneider said.
"We thank you for your patience and understanding during the move and look forward to welcoming you to Warrnambool's exciting new, fully accessible library."
The three-storey multi-purpose facility includes an indoor/outdoor café, public computers, exhibition and display areas, study places, meeting rooms, dedicated zones for children, young people and older people.
It also boasts a games and digital media zone and outdoor children's garden and play area.
The learning and library hub will be four times larger than the current Warrnambool library, expanding from 600 to 2500 square metres.
The library is being built in partnership between South West TAFE, Warrnambool City Council and the state government.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
