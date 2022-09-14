Killarney's Mitchell Spencer was laughed at when he announced plans to buy a restaurant aged just 18, but four years later business is booming.
Not many 22-year-olds can say they run a successful restaurant but the owner of Port Fairy's Bottega Toscana is a cut above the rest.
"I remember asking mum 'how would you feel about me getting a restaurant?' and she just laughed in my face," Mr Spencer said.
"She said 'no', so I said 'okay, I'll ask you tomorrow'. She eventually came around, but there were a lot of people who didn't think I could do it.
"I didn't have any money - I had about $10,000 that I'd saved up but because of my age the banks wouldn't loan to me. My landlady made me pay a $10-grand bond because she thought I'd run away."
He said disaster struck just as things looked up.
"I had very high repayments and I had to pay it back in a bit over a year so I worked seven days a week doing 16 hours," Mr Spencer said.
"Some nights I slept at the restaurant because it reached 2am and I was too tired to drive home - I'd wake up the next morning and start prepping. Eventually when I did pay off vendor finance, COVID hit.
"It was a really difficult period for me and when we were told we had to lock down a second time mum said we should do something positive so we decided to give the food away.
"I called all my staff and told them they could come and help if they wanted to and almost all of them came down. We were going to just play some music and have a good time, but when I looked out the window there was a line and I thought 'oh my goodness, I don't have enough pasta!'.
"Some people wanted to pay so we gave that as tips to the staff. It lit a spark in my heart so we continued to do it throughout each lock down.
"My income after COVID has since tripled and the amount of community support and what they've given us back has been incredible."
On Sunday Mr Spencer's generosity and entrepreneurship was recognised at the Warrnambool and Moyne Youth Awards where he took first prize in his age group.
He credited his inexperience with his success.
"I realised early on a few problems with the hospitality industry," Mr Spencer said.
"A lot of staff have to drive back late at night so end of each day we have a free dinner together. I always put an extra staff member on just to take the pressure off. It's an energy thing - customers can feel when the staff are happy and they'll come back."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
