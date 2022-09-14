Warrnambool's newest female tradie joins just a handful of south-west women on the tools but she says getting there wasn't easy.
Keneisha Ferguson was one of just two women in her pre-apprenticeship course among a class of seven. She said the proportional disparity wasn't surprising.
"Including myself, there are four female builders in our area," she said.
"Carpentry is probably one of the hardest for women to get into. There's a lot of the older generation in the industry who are a little bit stuck in their ways.
"I contacted about 30-40 builders in Warrnambool and Moyne and there were about seven I got a reply from, all saying they couldn't put me on."
She said one interviewer said she wasn't fit enough.
"For two weeks I worked as hard as I could doing cardio every day and at the end I did not get a phone call back," Ms Ferguson said.
"I waited another two weeks still working extremely hard on my fitness but still to this day I have not heard back from that employer.
"...It was definitely not an easy journey."
Seven months into her career, she says it's a rewarding but challenging experience.
"I'm not going to sugar coat it, it's definitely an intense industry," Ms Ferguson said.
"You definitely need to have thick skin. I know there are females out there who want to do it but they're too scared to jump in but that's exactly what they should do.
"Just be prepared for the intensity of it because as much as you shouldn't have to worry about comments made, at this moment because of how much of a change it might be for some, it's going to happen.
"I know some people who've been building for 40 or more years so it'd be a humongous change for them. At the moment we just need females to jump in and give it back to them if they do give you a bit of grief."
Ms Ferguson was runner-up at Sunday's Youth Awards.
