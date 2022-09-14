The Standard

Terang Mortlake export Lewis Taylor named in VFL team of the year

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 14 2022 - 12:12am, first published 12:00am
Lewis Taylor looks to evade a Gold Coast player in the VFL finals series. Picture by Getty Images

Sydney Swans midfielder Lewis Taylor has been named in the VFL's team of the year after a standout campaign at state-league level.

