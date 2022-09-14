Sydney Swans midfielder Lewis Taylor has been named in the VFL's team of the year after a standout campaign at state-league level.
The Terang Mortlake export, 27, was named on the wing at the VFL awards night after a prolific season, ranking 12th in the league for aggregate possessions, averaging almost 30 disposals per match.
Some of the ball magnet's most dominant matches included a 40-disposal game against premiership favourites Casey Demons, a 38-possession match against Richmond and 33 touches and a goal against Frankston.
MORE SPORT:
The former AFL Rising Star winner, drafted at pick 28 in the 2013 draft by the Brisbane Lions, only featured once at AFL level this season as the unused medical sub for the Swans.
Former North Warrnambool Eagle, Josh Corbett, meanwhile, is attracting interest from Fremantle, according to reports as he awaits whether he will be offered a new deal from the Gold Coast Suns.
The versatile forward was one of the stars this season in the club's VFL side, kicking 25 goals from his 12 matches including a dominant second-half of the season.
The ex-Hampden league product featured four times at AFL level this season - once as unused medical sub - and kicked four goals.
He has played 36 games across four seasons at the Suns, kicking 33 goals including a career-best season in 2021 where he booted 23 majors.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.