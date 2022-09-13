South-west police and specialist officers will this week unite in a show of force to ensure safety and security in and around the Port of Portland.
The three-day operation between Wednesday and Friday is primarily focused on maritime safety and heavy vehicles.
The operation will involve police officers from across multiple local and statewide units, including Warrnambool and Portland highway patrol units, Warrnambool and Portland crime investigation units and uniform branches, Trident Taskforce, the heavy vehicle unit and Water Police.
Officers from Australian Border Force, Australian Federal Police, Transport Safety Victoria, Victorian Fisheries Authority and National Heavy Vehicle Regulator will support police in a multi-agency effort.
During the operation, police will be out in force on the ground and water conducting safety checks of vehicles and vessels, as well as checks of persons accessing port related areas including ships.
Police will also conduct alcohol and drug tests on truck drivers and boat operators in and around the port, to further ensure the safety of operational areas.
Operation Crossway in April last year saw more than 750 vehicles and vessels checked with 54 penalty notices issued.
Similar campaigns have been held in the past to coincide with the annual tuna run, which happens between May and June when up to 800 boats a day, predominantly from Melbourne, head to Portland to fish.
Warrnambool Inspector Josh Tink said the Port of Portland was one of Australia's busiest regional ports with a high volume of traffic both on the water and the wharf.
"Police are committed to ensuring it remains a safe and secure place for everyone who uses it," he said.
"Police will continue to work with law enforcement partners to enhance our capability to ensure security in and around Port of Portland remains tight.
"This operation will allow police to gather vital information about port activity, which will inform how we can better protect this major maritime transportation hub."
National Heavy Vehicle Regulator chief operating officer Paul Salvati said his unit would be conducting inspections on driver fatigue and heavy vehicle roadworthiness, mass, dimension and load restraint requirements at the Port of Portland and thew district.
"Our compliance and enforcement activities are centred around education to ensure industry meets their Heavy Vehicle National Law obligations and create safer roads for the region," he said.
Australian Border Force Superintendent Allister Keel said the ABF had a vital role in safeguarding waterfront environments and has established Operation Jardena to boost our ability to combat criminal infiltration of supply chains.
"We are keenly aware of the reliance of organised crime figures on people within various industries to assist with their criminal endeavours," he said.
"Our trained officers and dedicated detector dog teams undertake a variety of compliance examinations and activity alongside our law enforcement partners.
"The ABF's Border Watch program also plays an important role in uncovering illegal activity at the border. We encourage anyone aware of suspicious border activity to report it to Border Watch, and you can do so anonymously."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.