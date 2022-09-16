Hampden league grand final: live coverage

The stage is set.
The Hampden league will crown its first premiers in three years on Saturday.
Grand final day at Reid Oval starts at 9am and culminates with the senior football clash between Koroit and North Warrnambool Eagles.
The Standard reporters Meg Saultry, Matt Hughes, Nick Creely and Justine McCullagh-Beasy will cover the action while photographers Chris Doheny, Anthony Brady and Rob Gunstone will capture all the action.
You can follow the blog here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.