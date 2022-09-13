The Standard

Under the Auld Pump: Pat Gleeson's career in the bag

By Tim Auld
Updated September 14 2022 - 7:10am, first published September 13 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Gleeson from Warrnambool speaks about his career choices over the years. Picture Anthony Brady

Pat Gleeson goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.

At a glance

Born in Warrnambool on May 5, 1957

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.