Watch: Player suspended after grand final strike

A senior footballer will have a delayed start to his 2023 season after he was suspended for an incident in the Warrnambool and District league grand final.
Panmure's Tate Gardiner accepted a two-week set penalty for an intentional strike on Nirranda's Dylan Willsher in the fourth quarter of Saturday's decider at Reid Oval.
The Bulldogs suffered an 87-point loss after a blistering first term from the Blues, which included five unanswered goals, set up the victory.
FitzMedia footage captured the incident which happened in the Blues' forward line.
