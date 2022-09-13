Port Fairy has taken bronze at the podium in national tourism finals held today in a feat the mayor foresees will "add another string to our bow".
The south-west town came out on top in the Tiny Tourism Town category against six other contenders.
Port Fairy won state gold for the second year in a row in July, qualifying it for the national prize hosted in Canberra.
Almost 150 towns from across Australia were in the running.
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said he was thrilled with the result.
"Finishing on the podium at the national awards again is a great result and one that everyone should be incredibly proud of," he said.
"It's a reflection of the superb tourism offering in our region and the hard work of everyone involved to ensure visitors have a great experience.
"Council's tourism teams work closely with local operators and work hard to promote not just Port Fairy, but the whole Moyne region.
"It's a whole of community effort and congratulations go to everyone involved in our incredibly important tourism industry.
"The tourism sector is worth around $70 million to Moyne's economy annually so it's important we do whatever we can to help encourage visitors back to our region following two years of COVID-related travel restrictions.
"Awards like this add another string to our bow and help us promote the region to a wider audience and showcase what a wonderful place Moyne is to visit - from the volcanic planes through to the coast."
Victoria Tourism Industry Council chief executive officer Felicia Mariani congratulated the top three finishers which included Mudgee and Bendigo.
"Congratulations to the dedicated teams from Bendigo, Port Fairy and Mount Macedon," she said.
"This national recognition is well-deserved and we're all so proud of you.
"Regional Victoria is known for its unique tourism offerings featuring the best of our cultural, nature- based and culinary experiences. It is great to see the effort of our winners recognised as they continue to build their reputations as must-visit destinations for tourists."
