The Standard

Cleanaway submits amended plans for 24-hour operation

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 14 2022 - 1:20am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cleanaway has resubmitted plans to become a 24-hour operation.

Cleanaway has resubmitted plans to turn its Warrnambool waste transfer station into a 24-hour facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.