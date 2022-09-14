Cleanaway submits amended plans for 24-hour operation

Cleanaway has resubmitted plans to turn its Warrnambool waste transfer station into a 24-hour facility.
The initial planning application was withdrawn and amendments were made after 30 objections were lodged against the original plans for the Koroit Street facility.
The amendment still proposes an around-the-clock operation.
However, putrescible waste would not be permitted to be received by the facility on a Sunday or between 10am and 2am on any day.
Putrescible waste is described as being items able to be decomposed by bacterial action.
The Environment Protection Authority states this includes food waste from residential, commercial and industrial sources and problems associated with this type of waste often include vermin, seagulls, dust, odour, flies and other insects, fires and litter.
"The receipt of putrescible waste on a Sunday is to be limited to provide protection of nearby community uses," the amended planning permit states.
"On balance, this is considered to provide an appropriate balance between existing uses and the intent to provide waste services of benefit to the wider community."
A fiery exchange broke out when about 15 objectors met with council representatives about the site in July.
Among the concerns raised by objectors included issues regarding noise, smell, traffic, littering and health.
"I'm really concerned about the noise because at night this is a really peaceful area," one resident said.
A spokesman representing the company had said the purpose of the planning permit amendment was to allow contractors - not public patrons - to operate and visit the site around the clock.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
