Iconic New Year's Eve music event Falls Festival will no longer be held in the south-west after a second location change.
Organisers previously announced the three-day festival would move from its home in Lorne to Birregurra with Colac Shire Otway Council announcing its approval of a planning permit on July 1.
But an application has since been made to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT). A hearing date for an appeal was set for February and March, after the event was scheduled to take place and prompted the relocation to Melbourne.
Festival organisers announced the location change for the new event 'Falls Downtown Melbourne' on Facebook on Tuesday.
"After a delay in securing Birregurra as a new location for Falls in Victoria, due to a small group of objectors launching an appeal against the council approval won't be determined until early 2023, this doesn't mean you miss out," the statement read.
"The show must go on, so we're relocating Falls Festival to the Sidney Myer Music Bowl (in Melbourne) and surrounds... Dates and lineup will stay the same."
A Colac Otway Shire spokesperson said the council was disappointed for community groups and business owners who were looking forward to an increase in spending in the region this year.
"However we're pleased that Secret Sounds is still keen to continue to consider our shire for future Falls Festival events," they said.
"Council supported Secret Sounds' permit application however some local residents lodged an appeal to VCAT in opposition of the decision.
"The VCAT hearing process will provide for an independent review of these objections. This process is expected to be concluded early in 2023, in time for the event to be held at the Murroon site next year should it be supported by the tribunal."
The council announced in July its support for Falls Festival to take place in 2022-23 and 2023-24 through the temporary use and development of the site, which is within the farming zone.
Mayor Kate Hanson said local support for staging of the event referred to economic benefit to the community and business owners, such as businesses and contracts engaged for the event and visitor spend in the region.
The council received 24 objections and 14 submissions in support of the proposal.
"Letters of support, and community members who spoke to their submissions, recognised the event would also open up fundraising opportunities for local groups and organisations," Cr Hanson said in a statement in July.
"Hosting the event, with a well-known and established Australian music festival that showcase world class international and local performers to thousands of music fans, will have a significant effect on raising the profile of the area, for the summer period and also year-round tourism."
Objections to the site at Murroon, between Forrest and Birregurra, were mainly from farmers concerned that noise and light from shows could disturb their livestock, especially pregnant cattle and their newborns during calving season, causing death, injury or weight loss ahead of the region's largest annual cattle sale that is usually in early January.
Other concerns included traffic impacts on narrow rural roads and potential biosecurity risks from stray rubbish.
Council approved the event with a four-three majority vote and about 40 conditions were set for the organisers.
Falls Festival began as a single-day event in Lorne in 1993 and has grown to include legs in Byron Bay, Fremantle and previously Marion Bay in Tasmania.
The original Lorne site has been threatened by bushfires in the past with the event moving to Mt Duneed Estate near Geelong in 2015.
Organisers agreed to payouts for the festival-goers who were suing for "significant injury".
There were 76 members of the class action.
The 2022/2023 event will mark the event's comeback after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.
Tickets for the Birregurra location will be valid for the Melbourne event and all camping tickets will automatically be refunded on September 29.
Ticket holders who were unable to attend the new venue can apply for a refund between September 13 and October 13.
Headliners include US rapper Lil Nas X and English rock band Arctic Monkeys.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
