The Standard

Iconic Falls Festival will no lnger be held in Birregurra

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 13 2022 - 3:30am, first published 2:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lorne site of Falls Festival. The Iconic event will no longer be held in Birregurra following objections.

Iconic New Year's Eve music event Falls Festival will no longer be held in the south-west after a second location change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.