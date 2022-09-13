A play one year in the making has taken to centre stage with a bumper crowd proving the Jungle Book rendition was a roaring success.
Children from St Pius X's prep to year six classes thrilled the audience at a dress rehearsal held at the school's Parish Hall today.
Principal Joe Ewing said he couldn't be more proud.
"It's wonderful to see them on the stage," he said.
"It's just fantastic, we've been doing these musicals for about 10 years and it's become part of the school's culture.
"Every two years the kids know they'll have the opportunity and look forward to auditioning for the main roles.
"It's a whole-school production and the intent is for every kid to be involved somehow."
He said the children were disappointed when COVID-19 put a stop to the show.
"We were going to run Jungle book last year so it's been a year in the works," Mr Ewing said.
"There were four or five kids in the main roles who went on to year seven so we had to replace them.
"I think it's a fantastic expression of the childrens' enthusiasm and it shows how they've reclaimed normality after COVID."
The public performance begins at 7pm on Wednesday. Families are asked to contribute a gold coin donation.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard.
