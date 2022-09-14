Warrnambool's Jaynaya Miller hopes her state award win will inspire other young Indigenous women to work hard and succeed.
Jaynaya, 18, won the Victorian Training Awards School-Based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year category in Melbourne.
"I had no idea I'd make the top three, let alone win it," Jaynaya said. "It was a massive shock for me. I still really can't believe it."
Jaynaya studied VCAL at Warrnambool College and a Certificate III in Business, through training provider Skillinvest.
"It shows my hard work is paying off," she said "I started my Certificate III early in year 10. It's great to be recognised."
As part of her studies, Jaynaya did one day per week practical placement at the Warrnambool Police Station where she gained hands-on experience and was exposed to different areas of policing.
As a young Indigenous leader and mentor to other female students, she encourages girls to advocate for themselves and hopes her win will encourage them.
"I felt what I was doing was for them too," she said. "I was training, I was getting a certificate. I was getting my life together and finishing school and showing them they can do it. Just because people might be telling them they can't, they're wrong and they can."
A visit to the Victorian Police Academy in Glen Waverley cemented her future career aspirations. "It all just clicked and I definitely knew this is what I wanted to do and that I would do it."
Jaynaya wants to get into the police force to help Aboriginal communities and foster relationships. She will apply for the academy in the coming years.
She moved to Melbourne mid-year to study a Certificate IV in Business and is working at global real estate and investment group Lendlease in document control as part of her course.
The awards recognise outstanding achievements across the Victorian TAFE and training sector and were presented at a gala diner in Melbourne on Saturday.
Jaynaya was one of three south-west residents to receive a prestigious accolade with Warrnambool's Caity Cook and Rebecca Toleman also winning their respective categories.
