A number of properties on Wangoom Road will be subject to flood controls for the first time.
Warrnambool City councillors endorsed changes to the city's flood zones in north Warrnambool at the September meeting.
New builds in north Warrnambool areas prone to flooding will also need to include measures such as raised flooring under the amendments.
Councillor Max Taylor said he endorsed the changes.
"This amendment represents a significant correction to flood controls as vast changes have occurred in the north Warrnambool area in recent decades," Cr Taylor said.
He said he lived in north Warrnambool for 30 years and believed there was flooding - on average - every six years.
Cr Debbie Arnott said the amendments were important but acknowledged a lot of properties would be affected.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said it was important the council erred on the side of caution in relation to possible flooding.
"As a councillor I have to be wary that we're not actually allowing too many people to be inundated in possibly increasing flood incidents in the future with climate change," he said.
The proposed changes were referred to an independent planning panel earlier this year after 21 submissions from homeowners were received.
Some property owners expressed fears they would be hit with excessive increases on their insurance or be unable to get cover at all under planned changes.
A report presented to councillors said a number of objectors didn't think they should be subject to flood controls because they had not experienced flooding in the past.
However, the panel report stated it believed the measures were necessary.
"The panel agrees with evidence that flood controls should not be based on the observations and experience of residents, notwithstanding they can be valuable inputs into the modelling," the report stated.
Objectors also asked the panel to consider delaying introducing more flood controls until mitigation works were completed.
However, the panel was told the cost of such works meant this was not possible.
"The panel heard from council and the CMA that flood mitigation works/improvements across the entire Warrnambool catchment area would cost the community millions of dollars and can only be undertaken incrementally over a period of many years," the report said.
"At this current stage, council and the CMA submitted to the panel the most practical and economical solution to manage flood prone land in north Warrnambool is to manage new development to reduce the impact of possible flooding by requiring planning permission for certain buildings and works on properties that are subject to flooding (e.g. raise floor levels of new buildings) and to utilise a capital works program."
The council is at risk of litigation if the appropriate planning controls are not implemented in flood prone areas, the report presented to councillors concluded.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.