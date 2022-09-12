The Standard

Railway line upgrade works result in buses replacing trains

By Andrew Thomson
September 12 2022 - 9:42pm
Buses replacing trains on Warrnambool line next month

Due to Warrnambool railway line upgrade works, buses will replace trains on the Warrnambool line for part of the journey from Saturday, October 1, to Sunday, October 9.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

