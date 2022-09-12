Buses replacing trains on Warrnambool line next month

Due to Warrnambool railway line upgrade works, buses will replace trains on the Warrnambool line for part of the journey from Saturday, October 1, to Sunday, October 9.
A V/Line spokeswoman said coaches would replace all trains between Warrnambool and Geelong, except for the 5.39pm Warrnambool to Southern Cross service, where buses will replace trains for the entire journey on Monday, October 3, and Tuesday, October 4.
V/Line requests that passengers please allow an additional 60 minutes travel time for your journey.
"Thank you for your patience during this time," she said.

