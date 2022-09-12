Buses replacing trains on Warrnambool line next month

There is limited space for bikes on V/Line trains and coach replacement services

No pets or hot food/liquids allowed on replacement coaches

Customers require a valid myki or paper ticket to travel on all V/Line replacement coach services. Please touch on and touch off your myki to ensure you pay the correct fare

In Melbourne, coaches will arrive and depart from the Southern Cross Station coach terminal located on Spencer Street, opposite Little Bourke Street

Customers with accessibility needs please call 1800 800 007 before travelling