Police find cannabis at scene of alleged arson attack

A Glenelg district man was allegedly found with multiple bags of cannabis after assaulting his father and setting fire to his bungalow on Saturday.
The 38-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, was refused bail in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
He was arrested at the weekend and charged with criminal damage by fire, assault and family violence-related offending.
The court heard he'd been living in a bungalow at the rear of his father's property for about six months.
They were drinking alcohol on Saturday afternoon, things got heated and the accused man allegedly punched his dad to the head, knocking him to the ground.
He then allegedly kicked the man to the face, causing immediate swelling and cuts and grazes.
The accused man then walked to a shed and returned with a 10-litre can of diesel fuel.
He allegedly doused the bungalow in petrol and set it alight.
The slightly-dazed complainant got up and attempted to fight the fire with a garden hose, the court was told.
When the fire was extinguished but still smouldering, the accused man entered the bungalow and started smashing up furniture inside.
Police attended about 4.20pm and as the man was handcuffed, it is claimed he made threats to kill "everyone".
While processing the scene, investigators allegedly located several bags of cannabis totalling 1.3 kilograms.
The man was conveyed to Hamilton police station.
During a self-represented bail application on Monday, the man said he hoped to connect with a drug and alcohol counsellor, focus on getting his licence and a job, and "get on with my life".
"I don't want to end up here, it always seems to happen when I drink," he said.
The court heard the man had one page of criminal history involving handling stolen goods and was the respondent in previous family violence intervention orders.
The man was deemed an unacceptable risk of re-offending and remanded in custody until October.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
