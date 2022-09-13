Police find cannabis at scene of alleged arson attack

The Standard

Police find cannabis at scene of alleged Casterton arson attack

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 13 2022 - 2:45am, first published 12:00am
A Glenelg district man was allegedly found with multiple bags of cannabis after assaulting his father and setting fire to his bungalow on Saturday.

