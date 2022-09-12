Mother allegedly trapped in home during weekend siege

A Warrnambool man arrested after a 90-minute siege at the weekend has fronted court, charged with protracted family violence against his mother.
The 42-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday charged with false imprisonment, conduct endangering life, make threats to kill and other alleged offences.
The court was told the man was believed to have been smoking the drug ice in the lead up to his arrest on Saturday.
On 9am that day police were called to a Warrnambool property to conduct a welfare check on the accused man.
They arrived to find him in the living room of his mother's address, yelling and screaming while armed with a fuel can and lighter.
A family violence police investigator told the court the man threatened to light the house on fire.
He alleged the man's mother was inside and the man repeatedly prevented her from leaving.
After about half-an-hour, the victim managed to escape the house by fleeing out the front door.
The detective said the accused man was highly emotional and agitated and wouldn't leave the property despite police requests.
He allegedly told police he had his finger on the trigger of the lighter and if they approached him, he would set the house alight.
The man voluntarily surrendered after about 90 minutes of negotiations.
The detective said the mother subsequently made an 11-page statement with allegations of constant physical and emotional abuse.
He alleged the violence occurred every three days for about a month and involved the man hitting and kicking the complainant.
The man was subsequently arrested and charged with family violence-related offending.
In a self-represented bail application, the man said he loved his mother "very much" but he understood he was a danger to her.
He said he had re-engaged with the Salvation Army and if released on bail he would attempt to find alternative accommodation and avoid the complainant.
His partner told the court the man sometimes "gets angry" but was on medication for his mental health and wasn't a danger to anyone.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the man was charged over an alleged "significantly serious incident" and even if it was a cry for help, he was an unacceptable risk to the community.
Bail was refused and the man was remanded in custody until October 3.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
