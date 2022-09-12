The group one winning trainer said he had learnt a valuable lesson about his stable star Bubble Palace following her run down the famous Flemington straight on Saturday. "Bubble Palace just failed to handle the straight," Bowman said. "We had to try and see how she went down the straight. She failed to fire. The tempo of running down the straight was just too much for her. She got her breathing out of rhythm and was a beaten horse a long way out. We'll now concentrate on races around a corner with Bubble Palace. She's a lot better than what she showed on Saturday."