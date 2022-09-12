The Standard

Inside Racing: Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman's mare has unlucky run

By Tim Auld
September 12 2022 - 11:00pm
Daniel Bowman celebrates after Bubble Palace won race five back at May Races Day earlier this year. Picture: Morgan Hancock

DANIEL Bowman dubbed his mare, Fortunate Kiss, one of the unluckiest horses racing after her effort at Flemington on Saturday. Fortunate Kiss, ridden by Harry Coffey, ran eighth following an interrupted run in the Let's Elope Stakes.

Local News

