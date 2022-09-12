DANIEL Bowman dubbed his mare, Fortunate Kiss, one of the unluckiest horses racing after her effort at Flemington on Saturday. Fortunate Kiss, ridden by Harry Coffey, ran eighth following an interrupted run in the Let's Elope Stakes.
Bowman was not the only one who witnessed her unlucky run. The stewards reported Fortunate Kiss was held up for clear running from the 500-metre mark until shifting out to obtain clear running approaching the 150 metres.
"Fortunate Kiss has been so unlucky during her career," the Warrnambool-based trainer said. "She's won two of her 13 starts, and with a bit of luck, she could have won six or seven races. It's just so frustrating to have such a good horse that has had no luck in her races. We'll probably take her back to Flemington in three weeks for her next start. She loves racing there. Harry said after the race - just forget she went around."
The group one winning trainer said he had learnt a valuable lesson about his stable star Bubble Palace following her run down the famous Flemington straight on Saturday. "Bubble Palace just failed to handle the straight," Bowman said. "We had to try and see how she went down the straight. She failed to fire. The tempo of running down the straight was just too much for her. She got her breathing out of rhythm and was a beaten horse a long way out. We'll now concentrate on races around a corner with Bubble Palace. She's a lot better than what she showed on Saturday."
Bubble Palace, who won her two previous starts at Ballarat and Warrnambool, ended up running 13th in the $175,000 listed race. The Bowman stable had a change of luck on Sunday with Atomic Gold winning a restricted race at Mount Gambier. The lightly raced five-year-old has won three of his six starts.
LEADING Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig is undecided which path he takes with his stable star Flying Mascot following her unplaced run in the $300,000 Let's Elope Stakes at Flemington on Saturday. Flying Mascot, who was well backed to take out the 1400-metre contest, finished in seventh place - 2.5 lengths behind the winner Kissonallforcheeks.
Dabernig said it was a respectable run by the five-year-old mare. "Considering Flying Mascot's best runs are over 1600 metres, it was a respectable performance," he said. "We're just not sure where her next start will be. We'll have a better idea later this week. We're just seeing how she pulls up before making any other plans for her at this stage." Flying Mascot has won six of 16 starts.
Meanwhile, Perfect Panda, a stablemate of Flying Mascot, won her maiden at Mount Gambier on Sunday. Perfect Panda, ridden by Harry Grace, defeated Top Up and Final Jedi to win the 1216-metre maiden. "It was a good effort to win first-up on a very heavy track," he said. "She's a well-bred filly and hopefully will take plenty of confidence out of that win." Perfect Panda picked up just over $10,000 in stakes for the victory.
WARRNAMBOOL Racing Club members don't need to go to the polls this year. Three sitting members, Mark McNamara, Laurisa Walther and Frank McCarthy, have gained extra terms on the board after no financial members put their hands up to oppose the three. The club AGM is Friday, October 21.
JOCKEY Jason Maskiell was outed for 10 meetings on a careless riding charge at Echuca on Saturday. Maskiell pleaded guilty to the charge, which occurred near the 300-metre mark following his ride on Supreme Belief. His suspension begins at midnight on September 18 and ends at midnight on September 27. Stewards deemed the incident to be in the mid-range and took into account his guilty plea before handing down the penalty.
Fellow hoop Beau Mertens pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge at Sale on Sunday. The charge was related to his ride on Machinegun Krelley. Mertens was suspended for 10 meetings. His time on the sidelines begins midnight September 11 and ends midnight September 21.
A FAST G3-winning mare from a family synonymous with elite Australian speed will headline another stellar Inglis Digital catalogue of 376 lots in the September (Early) Online Sale.
Vulpine (Snitzel) is a multiple stakes winner up to 1200m, including the G3 Wenona Girl, where she defeated Fiesta, Positive Peace, Emanate and Jen Rules, clocking 1.08.10 at Randwick. Vulpine is joined in the catalogue by a pair of G3-winning race fillies in Monegal (Lope de Vega) and Felicia (Unencumbered), with the latter holding a nomination to the fully-booked star stallion Toronado.
There are also mares in foal to Cool Aza Beel, Prized Icon, Harry Angel, I Am Immortal, Pariah, Yes Yes Yes, Lean Mean Machine and I'm All The Talk and yearlings by the likes of American Pharoah, Better Than Ready, Hellbent, Impending, Magna Grecia, Pariah, Pride of Dubai, Ribchester, Saxon Warrior, Shamus Award and Xtravagant.
Inglis Digital graduates have won 391 Australian races in just over a month of the new racing season, for a total of $5.6 million in prize money. The final countdown of bidding for the September (Early) Online Sale begins from midday (AEST) September 14.
PINSTRIPED: liked his first-up run on Saturday. He's an above-average galloper who will derive plenty of benefit out of that outing.
VOW AND DECLARE: showed he's ready for a big spring campaign with a third placing in a 2500-metre race.
FAST WITNESS: promising type who put in a top performance in running second in a 1400 metre race on Saturday.
TYPHOON TITMUS: nice effort to run third at Flemington. The lightly raced three-year-old will be better suited to races over more ground. WILL GORDON: versatile jockey who has been back from injuries only a couple of weeks but riding in great form with winners at Echuca and Sale on the weekend.
FIRST POINT: looked a shade unlucky in a 1000-metre race on Sunday. He could be one to follow next time at good odds.
