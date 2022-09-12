Accused kidnapper will remain in custody if $5k surety isn't paid

A Stawell woman accused of fleeing the state after an alleged kidnapping at Hamilton may not be released on bail if she can't cough up a surety.
Katrina Van Rooy, 33, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court in August where she made a successful bail application and was due to be released from custody with a $5000 surety.
But on Monday she appeared in the same court via video-link from prison with her lawyer Nikhil Sood stating Ms Van Rooy was unable to access the funds needed.
He said his client owned a home in Stawell and she had about $5000 in equity which she couldn't obtain as she was unable to access documentation from custody.
Mr Sood urged the court to consider dropping the surety or allowing her to be bailed in order to sort it out.
But magistrate Nunzio La Rosa reminded the lawyer that a surety needed to be provided by a third party.
He said he was unwilling to drop the bail condition as Ms Van Rooy was a flight risk, instead dropping the surety amount to $1000.
Ms Van Rooy will remain in custody until the surety is paid.
The woman was charged over her involvement in an alleged kidnapping and assault at Hamilton on May 6.
Police say the complainant was forced into the boot of a vehicle Ms Van Rooy was driving and assaulted by co-accused Ewan Hamilton, 38.
The alleged victim escaped at a Hamilton service station and was further assaulted by the male co-accused before seeking refuge with a shop attendant.
The couple then allegedly fled Victoria and were arrested four days later near Wilcannia in New South Wales, 855 kilometres from Hamilton.
