The Standard

Accused Hamilton kidnapper will stay in jail if surety isn't paid

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 12 2022 - 4:13am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused kidnapper will remain in custody if $5k surety isn't paid

A Stawell woman accused of fleeing the state after an alleged kidnapping at Hamilton may not be released on bail if she can't cough up a surety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.