Portland crowned South West Victoria Football Association division one and two champions

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 12 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:30am
Portland Panthers' division one grand final winning team.

Portland Panthers made club history when it took home division one and two premierships in Sunday's South West Victoria Football Association grand final in Camperdown.

