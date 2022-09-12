Portland Panthers made club history when it took home division one and two premierships in Sunday's South West Victoria Football Association grand final in Camperdown.
The Panthers shrugged off the long road trip to defeat Warrnambool Wolves 3-2 in the division one decider while their division two side also walked away 3-2 winners against Corangamite Lions.
Portland playing coach Jake Davies said it was "unbelievable" to have won dual division one and two trophies, a feat which the club had not achieved before.
"To have so many of our squad as homegrown players, we've all come through the junior ranks together and now to be winning a trophy at the senior level was pretty special," he said.
Coming up against an undefeated Wolves in the division one decider, the Panthers knew they would be under the pump early.
"We knew it would be a tough battle," Davies said. "We spoke about the way they played and trying to counteract what they do and try and stop them going forward."
After the Wolves scored early, Davies said it was a credit to his players to stay in the match, which was later decided in overtime with an Ashton Watt goal.
"We were able to find those equalisers," Davies said. "In the end we were deserved winners."
Portland president David Stafford said there had been a strong camaraderie and vibe around the club since competition had resumed post-COVID-19.
"People are coming back out slowly and even (on Sunday) there were people we hadn't seen in a couple years come out and support the club... they made a bit of noise," he said.
Stafford said Portland hadn't won a senior trophy since the 1980s before joining the South West Victoria Football Association from the Limestone Coast Football Association in 2021.
"It's a newer comp for us and we're really enjoying our time there," he said. "It's a fledgling comp that's building and the organisers are doing a really good job."
Davies said Sunday's success bodes well for the club's future.
"It's the pinnacle of sport for us, winning the league in both divisions," he said. "It can't get any better than that so hopefully we can look to replicate somewhat of that jubilation we felt next season."
Warrnambool Wolves' took home three trophies on grand final day, winning the women's grand final against Port Fairy Plovers 4-0.
In the under 16 competition, the Wolves beat Portland 4-1, while in the under 14s they defeated Hamilton, 5-2. In the under 12 competition, Warrnambool Rangers capped off the perfect season with a 5-2 win against Stawell Warriors.
The Rangers led 3-0 at half time before icing the game with the final two goals following a Stawell comeback.
Warrnambool Rangers' Ballarat and District Soccer Association season came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday, with the Rangers' beaten 1-0 by Ballarat North United in a preliminary final.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
