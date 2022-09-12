Hampden league's netball coach of the year Sophie Hinkley says a talent-filled competition made for a difficult task when voting just 11 players into the open team of the year.
Cobden led selections with four representatives, including Hinkley herself, followed by South Warrnambool (three). First-year club people were also recognised, including Bomber Sarah Moroney and Camperdown's Lily Eldridge, while Maddison Vardy was named centre following her return to the Eagles.
"It's a pretty impressive team, isn't it," Hinkley said. "I think it's always exciting and a very difficult thing to vote for as a coach, especially when I think I have so many talented players in my team. I think it goes to show what a wonderful competition we have to have such talented players from so many different clubs."
Hinkley was also pleased for Cobden's Remeny McCann after the defender took out the Dot Jenkins Open medal as the league's best and fairest.
"Obviously we know how important it is to play as a team," she said. "But a lot of our game plan this year revolved around working to Remeny's strengths. She's such a talented and unique player. It's exciting for us to see that be recognised by other people too."
In the senior football team of the year, Koroit's Chris McLaren was named coach, with the Saints leading selections with six. The Roosters and Eagles (four) followed, with all 10 clubs earning a selection.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
