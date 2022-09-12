The Dennington Bowls Club committee wants to create a community hub at its facilities.
Secretary Phillip Ross said club members hoped to increase the number of community groups who regularly used the space.
"We're trying to make this club a hub for the community," Mr Ross said.
He said Dennington was expanding at a rapid rate and the club had the facilities to provide a base for community groups and functions.
It is also hoped the club will be able to offer barefoot bowls and barbecues.
Mr Ross said it was envisaged this would prove popular when the city council built a shelter over the club's new barbecue area.
The council has allocated $45,000 to the club for the shelter and improved lighting in the carpark under its small infrastructure fund.
"Of late we've been fairly successful with grants," Mr Ross said.
"We're happy with the progress and very grateful to the council."
Mr Ross said the club had a commercial kitchen and sold meals prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that service is on hold.
Mr Ross said it was hoped meals would return in the future if there was demand and staffing was not an issue.
The club was formed in 1965 and has about 80 members.
"There's approximately 50 outdoor bowlers and the rest are indoor bowlers," Mr Ross said. "Our membership has declined since COVID.
"It's happened across all clubs - whether it be footy, tennis, bowls - since COVID there's been a bit of a decline in volunteers and member numbers."
Mr Ross said calisthenics classes and eight ball competitions were held at the club, but the facilities would lend themselves to a number of other activities.
"We've got two main wishes - to provide good facilities for our members and the community," Mr Ross said.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris applauded the bowls club for its plans to create a community hub.
"It's really great that they have an ambition for the club to be more of a community gathering point for Dennington rather than just a single use for bowls," she said.
Cr Paspaliaris said the club's application noted there were more than 90 new homes built in the area in the past 12 months.
"This obviously indicates considerable growth for that side of town and the increased need for community facilities nearby," she said.
The council also allocated $39,000 to the Warrnambool Dog Training Club at its meeting last week. The funds will be used to construct a new storage facility at Harris Street Reserve.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.