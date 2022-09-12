The Standard

Dennington Bowls Club unveils vision to create a community hub

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 12 2022 - 3:45am, first published 3:00am
Dennington Bowls Club committee members Ian Quigley, Wally Savage and Phillip Ross are pleased the council will provide $45,000 for a barbecue shelter.

The Dennington Bowls Club committee wants to create a community hub at its facilities.

