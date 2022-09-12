The Standard

Warrnambool-based crime scene officers have examined the home for clues

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 12 2022 - 3:49am, first published 1:23am
About $7000 in $5 notes were stolen from a Casterton home between Friday evening and Saturday night.

Police are warning banks to be on the look out for anyone trying to exchange a large number of $5 notes.

