Police are warning banks to be on the look out for anyone trying to exchange a large number of $5 notes.
Detective Senior Constable Dimitrios Vassiliou, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said offenders entered a home in Casterton's Mount Gambier Road between 6pm on Friday and 11pm on Saturday.
"Unknown offenders entered an unlocked house in Casterton went to the office area in the home and stole $20,000 in cash," he said.
"There was no one at home at the time. There was $7000 in $5 notes, $10,000 in an overnight bag and the rest was made up in $1 and $2 coins.
"Portland CIU members and Warrnambool-based crime scene officers attended at the premises on Monday morning.
"We are requesting anyone with information, of who saw anything suspicious in that area, to contact the Portland police station (5522 1500) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.