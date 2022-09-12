AUSTRALIAN cricketer Tyson Hay wants to return from an overseas competition with more tricks in his batting arsenal.
The Terang captain-coach will travel with the national team for the Deaf International Cricket Council T20 Champions Trophy in the United Arab Emirates in late September.
Hay, who represented his country in the Deaf Ashes against England earlier this year, is eager to challenge himself in tricky batting conditions at the competition which will start on October 4 and wrap up with a final on October 9.
"I am trying to be ready for the weather conditions," he said.
"It is going to be hot and dry over there.
"It's been a bit hard (to prepare) because we just came out of winter down here (in south-west Victoria) and haven't had any hot weather.
"I think it will be a bit of a challenge. We're going to have to adapt to the conditions really quickly."
Hay, who will use practice matches to eliminate any issues, believes the different conditions will allow him to build his batting skill-set.
"It is going to be different conditions with the pitch - it might be more of a turning wicket," he said.
"I am hoping it might help me play spin a little bit better."
Hay, 23, is also eager to lead the Australian team during the tournament.
"I am part of the leadership (group) for Australia too so I am trying to see if I can develop my leadership skills as well," he said.
Hay said it was special to earn his spot in two Australian teams in the space of six months.
"The Deaf Ashes was up there (as a highlight), especially because it was my first time playing for Australia," he said.
"But I reckon this one might just beat the Deaf Ashes now because I get to travel over to Dubai and play against all different countries.
"I get to play against India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka."
Hay is eager to use his international experience when the South West Cricket season kicks off in mid-October.
But he said he'd left the club in good hands.
"I am pretty thankful Liam Geary has been helping out with the pre-season stuff back at home and he's able to take training while I am away," he said.
"When I get back I'll get straight back into it."
Hay's 2021-22 season for Terang included his first century. He finished with 102 off 116 deliveries in a division one contest against Bookaar.
The competition lost Mortlake to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association in the off-season.
