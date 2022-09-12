The Standard

Terang's Tyson Hay to play for Australia in 2022 Deaf International Cricket Council T20 Champions Trophy competition

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 12 2022 - 6:02am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Tyson Hay recently will wear the green and gold in a T20 competition. Picture by Chris Doheny

AUSTRALIAN cricketer Tyson Hay wants to return from an overseas competition with more tricks in his batting arsenal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.